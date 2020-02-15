January 12, 1923 – February 13, 2020

Ruth A. Miller, 97 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens. She was born Jan. 12, 1923, in Fremont to Adolph Lahmann and Louise Ruehl.

She was a life-long resident of Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. She married Orlan C. Miller on June 25, 1944, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Ruth was a 4-H leader, a Sunday school teacher and involved in the Naomi Church Circle.

She is survived by her son, Glenn (Lynn) Miller of Ames, Nebraska; daughters, Diane Miller of Fremont, LouAnn (Dennis) Leland of Fremont, Joan Miller and significant other, Russell Fowler of Lincoln, Nebraska; 8 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters, one brother, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.

The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends is Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapel.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

