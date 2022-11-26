August 7, 1930 – November 23, 2022

Ruth A. Pabian, 92, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens Memory Care in Fremont. She was born Aug. 7, 1930, at North Bend, Nebraska, to Theodore and Josephine (Tresnak) Satorie.

She grew up in North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School in 1947. She married William “Spider” Pabian on June 17, 1947, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. After marriage they came to Fremont. Together they owned and ran Sizzler Steakhouses until about 1988. Ruth was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and a former 4-H member.

Ruth is survived by her children – daughter, Patty Buhl of Fremont; sons, Larry (Darlene) Pabian and Randy (Brenda) Pabian, all of Omaha, and Dan Pabian of Fremont; brothers, Dick (Mary Lou) Satorie of North Bend and Tom (Mary) Satorie of Lincoln; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty (Jim) Argo; and brother, Don (Mary) Satorie.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a Rosary at 6 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

