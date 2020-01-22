January 5, 1961 – January 19, 2020
Ruth Ann Jimenez, 59, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 19, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
Ruth was born Jan. 5, 1961, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Ramon and Rose (Ojeda) Jimenez.
Ruth was an exceptional cook for many of Craig Corn’s restaurants in Fremont.
She is survived by her son, David Paul Jimenez of Lincoln, Nebraska; mother, Rose Jimenez of Fremont; two brothers, Reuben and Robert (Leslie) Jimenez, both of Omaha; sisters, Cindy (Cory) Hartgrave of Fremont, Rebeca (Mark) Varga of Tekamah, and Mona (Doug) Schindler of Lincoln; grandson, Yzechiel Jimenez of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ramon; and brother, Rafael Jimenez.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Mike Washburn officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.