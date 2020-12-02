December 7, 1944 – November 27, 2020

Ruth Ann Vaughan, 75 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at Elkhorn Life Center.

Ruth Ann was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Gene and Dorothy (Sullivan) Bridgeford. She grew up in Omaha. Ruth Ann married Vernon Vaughan on Sept. 4, 1969, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was employed at International Gamco and retired in 1997.

Ruth Ann is survived by her 5 children, Chris (Tish) Bridgeford, Theresa (Rob) Feuerstein, Jeff (Iryna) Bridgeford, Tammy (Steve) Sterup, and Cindy (Chris) Cunningham; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; 2 sisters, Karin and Linda Lee; and grandson, Zachary.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Live streaming of the service and online condolences will be available at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490