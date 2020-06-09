× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ruth E. Sick

June 14, 1932 – June 7, 2020

Ruth E. Sick, age 87, formerly of Hooper, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ruth was born June 14, 1932, at Rock Island, Illinois, to Andrew and Florence (Rowe) Jones. She grew up in Rock Island and graduated from Rick Island Sr. High School in 1949. She moved to Omaha, Nebraska, in 1952 and married William H. Sick of Hooper on May 25, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper.

She worked at the Hooper Care Center from December 1974 until October 1978 when she left to work at Arbor Manor in Fremont until December of 1983 at which time she returned to again work at the Hooper Care Center until August of 2008.

Ruth was a former member and Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved watching Nebraska Football and Volleyball. She loved music and all kinds of games and puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 5, 2008, her parents and a sister.

Survivors: children, Dianne (Tom) Yablonski of Papillion, Paul (Marla) Sick of Fremont; grandchildren, Tim (Sherry) Yablonski, Maggie Yablonski and Mary Kate (Jordan) Yablonski; great-grandchildren, Titus, Vincent and Charlotte; nieces and nephews.