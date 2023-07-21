Ruth Elizabeth (Carlson) Lund, 100, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska. She was born April 29, 1923, in Meriden, Connecticut, to Carl and Alma (Pierson) Carlson.

Visitation will be at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska, on Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., concluding with a brief prayer service. The funeral will be at Sinai on Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Committal will be private.