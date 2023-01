December 19, 1931 – December 29, 2022

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and husband Tom Wagner.

She is survived by her three sons, Scott and Jean Wagner, and their children, Maranna, Sarah, Lindsay and Kyle, Russ Wagner and his children, Chris, Kara, and Holly, Tom Wagner and his children, Alicia and Amelia; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was loved by her family and many friends and will be missed.

There is no service at this time, but a memorial will be held at a later date.