December 13, 1981 – December 28, 2020

Ryan J. Vance was born Dec. 13, 1981, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Shari Reed and James Vance. Ryan passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Ryan loved spending time with family and friends. He was a welder by trade and loved being outdoors, fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Shari Reed and James Vance, both of Fremont; daughters, Paris Mundil, and Lyrick Vance; and son, Cooper Vance, all of Clarkson, Nebraska; brother, Tyler (Jordin) Vance of Nickerson, Nebraska; sisters, Tonja (Jim) McCollum of McCook, Nebraska, Brandi (Jeff) Magnum of Fremont, and Trina Vance of Bellevue, Nebraska; and two grandchildren, Kaine and Charlotte.

A memorial service will be held at Camp Fontanelle in the Lodge, 9677 Co. Rd. 3, Nickerson, NE 68044, on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m.