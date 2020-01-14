Ryan Kauble Jan 14, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 26, 1981—January 12, 2020 × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ryan Kauble Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Stay in the game with our High School Sports newsletter! promotion spotlight AP QUIZ: What's your Halloween costume style? Print Ads Service FREMONT MIDLAND ENTERTAINMENT SERIES - Ad from 2020-01-08 Jan 8, 2020 Fremont Midland Entertainment Series PO Box 1545, Fremont, NE 68026 402-720-1372 Office NE PRESS - SALVAGE WAREHOUSE - Ad from 2020-01-11 Jan 11, 2020 Office ITM NEWSPAPER MEDIA BUYING SERVICES - PENFED - Ad from 2020-01-11 Jan 11, 2020 Office GLENN MARTINDALE & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2020-01-08 Jan 8, 2020 GLENN MARTINDALE & ASSOCIATES 1829 N BELL ST, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-8500 Website Construction HEGEMANN CONSTRUCTION - Ad from 2020-01-08 Jan 8, 2020 Health BELTONE HEARING CENTER - Ad from 2020-01-10 Jan 10, 2020 Insurance NE PRESS - DHHS - Medicaid & Long Term Care - Ad from 2020-01-08 Jan 8, 2020 Construction GOOD GUYS ROOFING - Ad from 2020-01-09 Jan 9, 2020 Service FREMONT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF FREMONT - Ad from 2020-01-09 Jan 9, 2020 Sale KELLER WILLIAMS REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2020-01-11 Jan 11, 2020 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?