Ryan T. Kieny

Ryan T. KienyMarch 23, 1964 – July 1, 2019

Omaha, NE – Ryan was a nature lover who spent his whole life as a landscaper and serving others. Preceded in death by parents, Patrick and Mary K. Kieny. Survived by brothers and sister, Pat (Sue), John (Judy Johannsen), Tim, Mike (Michelle), Dan (Juli) and Liz Swantek (Jeff); numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of a memorial, please plant a flower, shrub or tree in Ryan’s honor.

Arrangements by:

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68124

402-391-3900 — www.heafeyheafey.com

