Sally A. Hiebenthal

July 31, 1951—December 14, 2021

Sally A. Hiebenthal, 70 years, of Herman, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner, Nebraska. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Burial will take place at the Hooper Cemetery in Hooper.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

