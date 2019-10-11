November 4, 1958 – October 8, 2019
Sally Jane Sims, 60 years, of North Bend died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Methodist Health. Sally was born the youngest of 10 children on Nov. 4, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Sam and Hazel (Dawson) Chitwood. She grew up in Skidmore, Missouri. In 1981 she graduated from Northwest Missouri State with a LPN Degree. She attended the Norfolk Christian College and worked as a nurse at Norfolk Veterans Home. She married Gary Sims on Aug. 12, 1989, in Skidmore, Missouri. She attended Northeast Community College obtaining her RN degree. Her nursing career was focused on providing excellent care for the elderly. She worked at numerous retirement care centers in the area. At the time of her death she was working as a nursing home evaluator for the State of Nebraska.
She was a member of the Fremont Alliance Church, volunteering many years for the Awana Youth Group.
She loved sewing, cross stitch, and quilting. Her hobbies included oil painting, square dancing and photography.
She is survived by her husband Gary; son, Sam Sims of North Bend; brother, Robert Chitwood of Gallatin, Missouri; and sisters, Kathy Chitwood, Carol (Donny) Strauch, Lois Scott, all of Skidmore, Missouri; sister, Melba (Dean) Barr of Des Moines, Iowa, and Ella (Alvin) Armagost of Big Fork, Montana. She was preceded in death by a brother, Sammy of Los Angeles; brother, Kenneth of Clearmont, Missouri; and sister, Freeda Stava of Chico, California.
You have free articles remaining.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Fremont Alliance Church. The Rev. Tom Nevius will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be designated to Fremont Alliance Christian Church for the Awana youth program.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490