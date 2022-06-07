Sam Christensen

May 25, 1999 – June 1, 2022

Funeral services for Sam Christensen, age 23, of Dodge, Nebraska, will be on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Fr. Matt Gutowski as celebrant. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at the Blair Cemetery in Blair, Nebraska, at 2 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Dodge is assisting the family.

Sam passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as a result of a tractor accident near Dodge.

Samuel Paul Christensen was born on May 25, 1999, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Roland “Rolie” and Heather (Olson) Christensen. Sam went to work for the John Deere dealership in Missouri Valley, Iowa, and in March of 2021 began working for Platte Valley Equipment in Fremont, Nebraska. He also had been helping Ron Sindelar with his farming operation.

On Aug. 21, 2021, he was united in marriage to Taylor Harms at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge.

Sam loved spending time with Taylor going out to eat and attending country music concerts, and his dog “Newbie,” driving his dad's '56 Ford Pickup, searching for his next restoration project online, and attending tractor pulls. Sam, as a city kid, always dreamed of being a farmer and he could fix anything.

Survivors include: his wife, Taylor Christensen of Dodge; mother, Heather Christensen of Omaha; parents-in-law, Bernie and Robyn Harms of Dodge; grandparents, Tom and Beth Olson of Omaha, Carla Olson of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Susie Christensen of Blair; brother, Kyle and Meghan Christensen of Woodbine, Iowa; in-laws, Toby Harms of Dodge, Travis Harms of La Vista, Nebraska, Tara and Rony Grijalva of Yutan, Nebraska, and daughter-Hanna, Tessa and Brian Hain of Neligh, Nebraska, and children-Hunter and Claire, and Teddy Harms of Dodge.

Aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive him.

Sam was preceded in death by his father, Rolie Christensen; and grandparents, Russell Christensen and Bernard and Marie Harms.