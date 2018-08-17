Jan. 21, 1950 – Aug. 14, 2018
Samuel Bade of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away on Aug. 14, 2018.
Born in Fremont to Carl and Rebecca Bade. Sam married Barbara Bade on Sept. 24, 1988.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen.
Sam is survived in death by his wife; Barbara, two sons, Donald Blunn and Michael Blunn; grandchildren, Mitch Blunn, Jacob Blunn, Niki Blunn, and Kaylee (Blunn) Martinez; brothers, David Bade, Robert Bade, Daniel Bade, and Phillip Bade. Sam was a member of the Tri City Elks in Louisville, Colorado, for many years.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Olinger Crown Hill’s Chapel of Peace. He will be laid to rest at Olinger Crown Hill’s Tower of Memories. A reception will follow services at the Tri City Elks at 525 Main St. in Louisville, Colorado.