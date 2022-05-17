Last May at this time, our son, Samuel Martinez, traveled to Kauai to spend time reading, thinking, and exploring. We last heard from him on May 13, the day after he arrived on the island. With the help of many experts, volunteers, family, and friends, we have spent the greater part of the last year looking for him. We believe Samuel is with God now. While there are no words suitable to express our sorrow, there are equally no words sufficient to express the joy he brought to our lives.