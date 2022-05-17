Last May at this time, our son, Samuel Martinez, traveled to Kauai to spend time reading, thinking, and exploring. We last heard from him on May 13, the day after he arrived on the island. With the help of many experts, volunteers, family, and friends, we have spent the greater part of the last year looking for him. We believe Samuel is with God now. While there are no words suitable to express our sorrow, there are equally no words sufficient to express the joy he brought to our lives.
Samuel is the son of Ted and Cherie Martinez and the oldest brother of Logan and Elijah Martinez.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Samuel Martinez on his 24th birthday, Saturday, May 21. If you would like to join us in honoring Samuel, his celebration will be at the La Vista Embassy Suites Conference Center on May 21. Please stop in anytime between 1 and 5 p.m. There will be special music and prayer at 2 p.m. Please dress casually, come comfortable.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Community Foundation for later dispersal.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.