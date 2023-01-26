Sandra A. Kruger

March 2, 1939 – January 23, 2023

Sandra A. Kruger, 83, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home. She was born March 2, 1939, in Chicago to Verne and Eileen (Backstrom) Dahlstrom.

Sandra grew up in Chicago and graduated from North Park Academy High School. She also went to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for two years. She moved to Omaha in 1969. Sandra married James H. Kruger on July 17, 1973, in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2020.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Master in Omaha.

Sandra is survived by her children, Barbara (Kenneth) Krzycki of Mesa, Arizona, Joni (Jeff) Gunn of Fort Collins, Colorado, Julie (Mark) Murphy of Papillion, Nebraska, Jami (Kenneth) Kotera of Springfield, Nebraska, Matt (Cheri) Keyes of Gretna, Nebraska, Dan (Bethany) Kruger of Holland, Michigan, and Karla (David) Miller of Coppell, Texas; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; sister, JoAnne Brill; nieces, Jamie Hammer and Kathy Finn.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral, also at Moser's in Fremont.

Private interment at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Al-Anon, AIS, 4611 S. 96th St. Suite #172, Omaha, NE 68127.

