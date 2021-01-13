July 13, 1942 – January 10, 2021

Funeral services for Sandra (Crom) Wascher, age 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, Nebraska. Interment will be in the Snyder Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service, both at the funeral home.

Sandra passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her home in Fremont.

Sandra Ann Wascher was born on July 13, 1942, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Alice (Jackson) Ackerman Theisen and Joseph Theisen. She attended school in Snyder and graduated from Snyder High School in 1963. After graduation she worked at Campbell Soup in Fremont. Sandy was united in marriage to Terry Crom and to this union children, Richard, Barbara, and Randy, were born. She later married Larry Wascher Sr. and had a son, Larry (DJ) Wascher Jr.

Sandy had worked for the Fremont Tribune delivering newspapers, was a nurse’s aide at the Scribner Good Samaritan Home, and at Kerry Foods in Fremont until she retired.

She enjoyed watching professional wrestling, doing word search puzzles, crocheting, and talking with her friends on the telephone.