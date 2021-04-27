September 7, 1942 – April 25, 2021
Sandra E. Snyder, age 78, of Fremont passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Sandi was born Sept. 7, 1942, in Fremont to Miles and Neva Henry. She was an only child and devoted daughter. She met the love of her life, George Snyder, when she was just 14 years old. They were the picture of true love and blessed to celebrate 60 years of marriage last July. George survives.
Sandi was wonderfully devoted to her two daughters, Jayne (Dennis) Zoucha and Shelley (Jeff) Grawe. She was a loving grandmother to Jordan (Alicia) Zoucha, Lexie (Nick) Eker, Brayden Zoucha, Austin Grawe, Alyssa Grawe and great-grandmother to Henry, Carter, Beckett, AJ, Coralyn and Brooks.
Her grandchildren were her biggest pride and joy. She loved to babysit them all and spoil them with chocolate chip cookies. She never missed a chance to watch them grow – whether at a sporting event, dance recital or any other activity. Sandi was always there cheering them on.
Sandi loved the Lord and was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church, where she volunteered for many years. She was a strong, loving and caring wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother with the biggest heart. We will miss her every day.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont (Livestream can be found at www.flcfremont.org). Private burial will follow. A memorial will be determined at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
