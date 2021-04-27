September 7, 1942 – April 25, 2021

Sandra E. Snyder, age 78, of Fremont passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Sandi was born Sept. 7, 1942, in Fremont to Miles and Neva Henry. She was an only child and devoted daughter. She met the love of her life, George Snyder, when she was just 14 years old. They were the picture of true love and blessed to celebrate 60 years of marriage last July. George survives.

Sandi was wonderfully devoted to her two daughters, Jayne (Dennis) Zoucha and Shelley (Jeff) Grawe. She was a loving grandmother to Jordan (Alicia) Zoucha, Lexie (Nick) Eker, Brayden Zoucha, Austin Grawe, Alyssa Grawe and great-grandmother to Henry, Carter, Beckett, AJ, Coralyn and Brooks.

Her grandchildren were her biggest pride and joy. She loved to babysit them all and spoil them with chocolate chip cookies. She never missed a chance to watch them grow – whether at a sporting event, dance recital or any other activity. Sandi was always there cheering them on.