Sandra Fay Kiichler
View Comments

Sandra Fay Kiichler

{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Fay Kiichler

Sandra Fay Kiichler

July 2, 1938 – March 1, 2020

Sandra Fay Kiichler, age 81, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Doris (Story) Fitch; husband, Roger Kiichler; brother, Don Fitch; brother-in-law, Myron Kiichler; nephew, Matt Fitch.

Sandra is survived by daughters, Lisa and Colleen Kiichler; sons, Greg and Shawn Kiichler; many friends and family.

Memorials may be directed to Nye Legacy or Masonic Temple Eastern Star in Plainview, Nebraska.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Visitation is Wednesday, March 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

The funeral service is Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

To send flowers to the family of Sandra Kiichler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Dugan Funeral Chapel
751 North Lincoln Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sandra 's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
Dugan Funeral Chapel
751 North Lincoln Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sandra 's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News