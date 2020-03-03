Sandra Fay Kiichler
July 2, 1938 – March 1, 2020
Sandra Fay Kiichler, age 81, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Doris (Story) Fitch; husband, Roger Kiichler; brother, Don Fitch; brother-in-law, Myron Kiichler; nephew, Matt Fitch.
Sandra is survived by daughters, Lisa and Colleen Kiichler; sons, Greg and Shawn Kiichler; many friends and family.
Memorials may be directed to Nye Legacy or Masonic Temple Eastern Star in Plainview, Nebraska.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Visitation is Wednesday, March 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service is Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
751 North Lincoln Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
10:00AM
751 North Lincoln Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025