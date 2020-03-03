Sandra Fay Kiichler

July 2, 1938 – March 1, 2020

Sandra Fay Kiichler, age 81, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Doris (Story) Fitch; husband, Roger Kiichler; brother, Don Fitch; brother-in-law, Myron Kiichler; nephew, Matt Fitch.

Sandra is survived by daughters, Lisa and Colleen Kiichler; sons, Greg and Shawn Kiichler; many friends and family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Memorials may be directed to Nye Legacy or Masonic Temple Eastern Star in Plainview, Nebraska.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Visitation is Wednesday, March 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

The funeral service is Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

To send flowers to the family of Sandra Kiichler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Dugan Funeral Chapel

751 North Lincoln Ave.

Fremont, NE 68025 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Sandra 's Visitation begins. Dugan Funeral Chapel

751 North Lincoln Ave.

Fremont, NE 68025 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Sandra 's Funeral Service begins.