Sandra J. Fenner

September 19, 1938 – May 1, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Harlan Fenner; parents, Cleo and Marie Beckner; sister, Charlotte Bentley; brother, Bill Beckner.

Survived by children: Laurie Ladd, Tammy (Gary) Day, Marva (Larry) Wymore, Christine Bigley, Kevin (Shelah) Fenner, Tim Fenner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Sandra’s life will be Tuesday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Interment will be in Memorial Cemetery.

For more details, visit duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel, 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, NE 68025

402-721-2880

Tags

