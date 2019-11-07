October 14, 1946 – November 5, 2019
Sandra “Sandee” L. Camp, age 73, of Fremont passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Sandee was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to her mother Dorraine McAllister. Sandee grew up in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, and most of her life she worked as a nurse aide. She also worked as a coordinator at Meals on Wheels in Fremont for 25 years before retiring in 2018.
Sandee was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, volunteering her time in the kitchen with luncheons.
Sandee loved gardening, planting flowers, shopping and her beloved dog Harley. She was always proud of her home as she would go all out and decorate for the holidays. Sandee loved any and all time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandee enjoyed taking trips to the state lakes with her son Nathan to watch the geese. She always looked on the bright side of things. As the matriarch of the family she will be sorely missed.
Sandee is preceded in death by her mother Dorriane, and brothers, Butch, David and Dennis.
Sandee is survived by her husband William; daughter, Angela (James) Rowell; son, Nathan Camp; grandchildren, Amber (Travis) Shaffer, James Rowell Jr., Jesse Rowell, William Rowell; great-grandchildren, Adrien, Gavin, Savannah, Jackson; as well as many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Private family services are being held.