Sandra 'Sandi' E. McMahon

August 31, 1957 – November 12, 2022

Sandra E. “Sandi” McMahon, age 65, of Fremont died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at home.

Sandi was born Aug. 31, 1957, in Fremont to Earl and Elayne (Borg) Echtenkamp. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1975. During her high school years, Sandi worked at Dairy Queen, where her mother also worked. After high school she worked at Phipps Cleaning, Sunkist Cleaners and finally in the warehouse for Schweser’s before retiring.

Sandi married Dennis Zuerlein and together they had two sons, Jason and Sean; they later divorced. On Sept. 1, 2007, Sandi married Ken McMahon and he passed away on Sept. 2, 2012.

Survivors: sons, Jason (Malinda) Zuerlein of Omaha, Sean Zuerlein of Omaha; grandchildren, Bailey, Josephine, Chandra, Logan, Dean, Xayvier, Natalee, Shelbea and Samarah; brother, Gordie Echtenkamp of Dallas, Texas; sister, Lynn Johnson of Folsom, California.

In addition to her husband Ken, Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Elayne Echtenkamp.

There are no services at this time. A celebration will be held at a later date.

