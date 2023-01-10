Sandra ‘Sandy' Fischer

March 3, 1941 – January 4, 2023

Sandra ‘Sandy' Lee (Mosiman) Fischer was born March 3, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Robert Laurence Mosiman and Virginia Ann (Borton) Mosiman. She passed away on Jan. 4, 2023 at her home.

Sandy and her parents moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She attended Ashland Grade School on the east side of Kansas City and became a member of the International Order of Job's Daughters Bethel No. 9, where she became Honored Queen in June 1958 and was a member until the age of 21.

Her family moved to Independence, Missouri, in 1953 where she attended Raytown High School and graduated in 1959. She met her future husband, Robert C. Fischer, while they were both attending college at Park College in Parkville, Missouri. Robert graduated in 1961 and Sandy graduated with a B.A. in Education in 1962.

They were married in Kansas City on May 4, 1963, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Their daughter, Sharlyn, and son, Michael, were born in K.C. in 1964 and 1966. The family moved to Omaha, Nebraska, in May of 1967. Daughter, Deborah, was born in 1967 and son, Timothy, in 1973.

Sandy was involved in activities at Presbyterian Church of the Master with dear friends, Rev. J. Keith and Ruth Cook. She and Bob helped sponsor the youth group. Sandy sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was later a member of the Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church and served on the session as Worship Committee Chairman and later as Christian Education Chairman. Sandy was involved with the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts as den leader and den leader for the whole troop. She also led Blue Birds and Camp Fire Girls. Sandy helped Bob in the home office of Fischer Equipment and Fischer Overhead Door Co.

They built their log home in Fremont, Nebraska, in 1989 and 1990 and moved there full time in 1997. They became members of the First Congregational Church in 2003 and Sandy chaired numerous committees and taught Sunday school until 2018. She then joined the First United Methodist Church and helped on committees and helped with coffee hour following worship services. She loved creating craft projects, baking, singing, reading, walking and being with her kids and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” C. Fischer; daughters, Sharlyn L. Fisher, Deborah F. (Mike) Corell; sons, Michael D. (Angie) Fischer and Timothy J. (Sara) Fischer; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Adam) Hill, Bailey May, Gabe, Lainey, Grant, Caroline, and Christina Fischer; sisters, Judith Ann (Gene) Adams, Janice Fay (Carl) Flebbe; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and celebration of her life is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Pastor Jill Harmon will officiate.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Fremont or the Shriners Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.