Sandra Sue Dooley

Sandra was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Fremont to Frederick and Zella (Heizenbuttel) Yenney. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1958. She married Tom “Shorty” Hammond on Aug. 1, 1959. The couple welcomed 3 children, Tom, Terry, and Tamera, into this union. She was employed at Campbell’s Soup where she formed long lasting friendships and relationships with her coworkers. She enjoyed socializing with others while running the Downtown Bingo Hall. The couple later divorced. She remarried Willie Dooley on June 29, 1984, in Las Vegas, Nevada. During this union, they opened and operated Dooley’s Downtown Laundromat and Brass Nugget in Fremont. They also enjoyed operating the Bingo Hall for the Bergan Booster Club. Sandra thoroughly enjoyed spending time and socializing with friends and family. She enjoyed playing Bunko, numerous card games, and BINGO. She was never one to turn down a trip to the casino and loved to play the slot machines. In her younger days, Willie and Sandra greatly enjoyed traveling and seeing the sites throughout the country. She was an active and dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fremont.