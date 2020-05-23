October 17, 1940 – May 20, 2020
Mrs. Sandra Sue Dooley of Fremont, Nebraska, died unexpectedly due to complications from COVID-19 at CHI Bergan Mercy on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 79 years, 7 months, and 3 days.
Sandra was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Fremont to Frederick and Zella (Heizenbuttel) Yenney. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1958. She married Tom “Shorty” Hammond on Aug. 1, 1959. The couple welcomed 3 children, Tom, Terry, and Tamera, into this union. She was employed at Campbell’s Soup where she formed long lasting friendships and relationships with her coworkers. She enjoyed socializing with others while running the Downtown Bingo Hall. The couple later divorced. She remarried Willie Dooley on June 29, 1984, in Las Vegas, Nevada. During this union, they opened and operated Dooley’s Downtown Laundromat and Brass Nugget in Fremont. They also enjoyed operating the Bingo Hall for the Bergan Booster Club. Sandra thoroughly enjoyed spending time and socializing with friends and family. She enjoyed playing Bunko, numerous card games, and BINGO. She was never one to turn down a trip to the casino and loved to play the slot machines. In her younger days, Willie and Sandra greatly enjoyed traveling and seeing the sites throughout the country. She was an active and dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fremont.
Sandra is survived by her sons, Tom Hammond and significant other Mardene Miller of Fremont, Terry Hammond of Marion, Illinois; daughter Tamera (Tom) Nolan of Fremont; stepsons, Vincent (Louann) Dooley of Yutan, Nebraska, Lonnie Dooley of Fremont; stepdaughter, Verna Kimball of Fremont; 8 grandchildren, Tasha, TJ, and Nash, Jeff and Steve (Kasey) Nolan, Heather, Matthew and Wes (Mike) Dooley, and Amanda Kimball; 8 great-grandchildren, Jarren Hammond, Averie and Axton Nolan, Colby Kimball, Clay Giesselman, Bruce, Leah, and Aubrey Snider.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willie; parents; brother, Roy; sister, Ruth; grandson, Michael; niece, Judy; and nephew, Steven.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Jon Ashley will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. The ceremony will also be live streamed for those who wish to view the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sandra’s life in accordance with proper social distancing recommendations. Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, May 26, at 3 p.m. at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Condolences can be sent to: www.mosermemorial chapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
