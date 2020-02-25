Sara L. Nielsen

June 22, 1965 - February 21, 2020

Sara L. Nielsen age 54 of Fremont formerly Scribner, Nebraska died Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home. She was born June 22, 1965 in Fremont to Roger and Alice (Weber) Stibor. She grew up at Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1983.

Sara worked at Hormel in Fremont and moved into Fremont in 2002. She married Tim Nielsen on January 22, 2003 in Fremont. She enjoyed arts and crafts, collecting cookie jars and dishes and was an excellent cook and really loved to cook.

Survived by husband Tim Nielsen and mother, Alice Stibor both, Fremont; stepdaughter, Tara (Brad) League, Waterloo, Nebraska and stepson, Spencer Nielsen, Fremont; brothers John Stibor, Scribner and Paul D. “Pete”( Georgia) Stibor, North Bend, NE; sister, Cindy (Jim) Shotkoski, Scribner; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carolyn and Lee Nielsen of Fremont and 4 step grandchildren.

Preceded in death by father, Roger; sister, Mary Kelberlau and brothers in law, Randy Nielsen and Stan Kelberlau.

Memorial Service 10:30 AM, Friday, February 28, 020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.