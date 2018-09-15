Sara Steiner

May 26, 1983 – Sept. 8, 2018
It is with great sadness that the family of Sara Dane (Traudt) Steiner and baby Rowen Lawrence Hill Steiner announce their passing after a tragic car accident. Sara passed away Sept. 8, 2018, and Rowen passed away Sept. 10, 2018, both at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Sara was born May 26, 1983, to Tammy Trahan and Larry Traudt in Fremont. She was raised in Fremont and Omaha and graduated from Central High School in 2001. She moved to San Francisco to further her education, eventually earning a degree and license as a massage therapist. Sara was currently employed at RTG Medical in Fremont where she met her husband Joseph. They were married on Nov. 18, 2017. Sara had a love for spending time with her friends and family, shopping, traveling, and playing golf. Sara lived life with no regrets.
Preceded in death by her father, Larry Traudt; stepfather, Randy Trahan; grandmother, Joann Traudt; grandfathers, Richard Hespen and Donald Wulf; great-grandmother, Genevieve Golder; brother-in-law, Steven H. Steiner Jr.
Survived by husband, Joseph Steiner; daughter, Zooey Kimmell; mother, Tammy Trahan; brothers, Aaron Traudt and Sam (Ashley) Trahan; stepbrother, Jason Gridley; half sisters, Jami Traudt and Michaela Traudt; mother- and father-in-law, Steven and Julie Steiner; grandmother, Janice Hoops; stepgrandfather, Harlan Hoops; grandfather, Dean Traudt; stepgrandmother, Susan Traudt; stepmother, Carol Traudt; uncle, Pat (Deanna) Callaway; niece, Emily Callaway.
Memorials can be donated through Zooey's Gofundme page https:/www.gofundme.com/zooey039s-fund. Donations also may be taken to any First State Bank location in Fremont to go towards a fund for her daughter Zooey.
Please visit www.duganchapel.com to leave an online condolence.
In lieu of a visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the Corner Bar in Fremont. Music begins at 5 p.m.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Walter Nolte will be officiating. Burial is private.