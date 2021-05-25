August 17, 1979 – May 21, 2021
Sarah Renae Riddle, 41 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Sarah was born Aug. 17, 1979, to Timothy and Janelle (Vacha) Prchal in Fremont. She was a graduate of the Class of 1997 from Cedar Bluffs High School and went on to attend college at Northwest Missouri State. Sarah remained in Maryville, Missouri, working at Kawasaki until returning to Nebraska in 2015. On Nov. 24, 2011, Sarah married Tyler Riddle at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Sarah was employed at DHHS until finding her dream position as a pre-school para in the Cedar Bluffs School System.
Sarah’s love of her family and her pre-school children was never ending, and her infectious smile will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bud and Donna Vacha; and paternal grandparents, Chuck and Norma Prchal.
She is survived by her husband, Tyler; children, Raygan and Ryker; parents, Tim and Janelle Prchal; brothers, Jeremy (Jess) Prchal and Jacob (Jenna) Prchal; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bob and Sandy Riddle; sisters-in-law, Katie (Brad) Meyer and Amber (Jason) Bucher; brother-in-law, Aaron (Audra) Riddle; grandmother-in-law, Virginia Meyer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs. Methodist Fremont Health Chaplain, Scott Jensen, will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bluffs Educational Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-652-8159