August 17, 1979 – May 21, 2021

Sarah Renae Riddle, 41 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Sarah was born Aug. 17, 1979, to Timothy and Janelle (Vacha) Prchal in Fremont. She was a graduate of the Class of 1997 from Cedar Bluffs High School and went on to attend college at Northwest Missouri State. Sarah remained in Maryville, Missouri, working at Kawasaki until returning to Nebraska in 2015. On Nov. 24, 2011, Sarah married Tyler Riddle at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Sarah was employed at DHHS until finding her dream position as a pre-school para in the Cedar Bluffs School System.

Sarah’s love of her family and her pre-school children was never ending, and her infectious smile will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bud and Donna Vacha; and paternal grandparents, Chuck and Norma Prchal.