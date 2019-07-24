Sedona KnappSeptember 14, 1930 – July 18, 2019
Sedona Knapp, 88, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home in Fremont. She was born Sept. 14, 1930, at Creston, Nebraska. She attended rural schools in Platte County and graduated from Creston High School in 1947. Sedona moved with her family to Fremont in 1947 and attended Midland College where she was a member of the Phi Omega Sorority, Cardinal Key Society, Midland Puppet Players, and was a member of the Nu Phi Mu Business Sorority of Fremont. She worked at the Gambles Skogmo office before her marriage. Sedona lived in California for several years returning to Fremont in 1954. She was employed at Reynolds Insurance Agency and managed the Red Stamp Store on Kavich’s Balcony. She also worked for the election board for 27 years. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women, and Circle 2.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Jon Ashley will be officiating. There has been a memorial established to The Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
