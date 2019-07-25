Sedona Knapp
September 14, 1930 – July 18, 2019
Sedona M. Knapp, age 88, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home in Fremont. She was born on Sept. 14, 1930, at the family farm in Creston, Nebraska, to Vernon and Emma (Zoubek) Koch. She attended rural schools in Platte County and graduated from Creston High School in 1947. Sedona moved with her family to Fremont in 1947 and attended Midland College where she was a member of the Phi Omega Sorority, Cardinal Key Honor Society, Midland Puppet Players, and was a member of the Nu Phi Mu Business Sorority of Fremont. She worked at the Gambles Skogmo office before her marriage. On June 14, 1952, Sedona married Raymond G. Knapp at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. They lived in California while Raymond was in the service, then returned to Fremont in 1954 where they were active in the Presbyterian Church. Sedona was employed at Reynolds Insurance Agency and managed the Red Stamp Store on Kavich's Balcony. She also worked for the election board for 27 years. Raymond passed away on July 12, 2007.
Sedona is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Jon Ashley will be officiating. A memorial has been established to the Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880