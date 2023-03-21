October 18, 1978 – March 17, 2023

Shane R. Powers, 44 years, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.

Shane was born on Oct. 18, 1978, to Larry “Bart” and Linda (Burger) Powers in Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated in 1997 from North Bend Central High School in North Bend, Nebraska. On Sept. 9, 2006, he married Sandy DiMinico. They later divorced.

Shane worked for Certified Transmission for 23 years. He enjoyed gardening, grilling, and watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Jason Daugherty.

He is survived by his brother, Corey (Jennifer) Powers; sisters, Misti Daugherty, Amber (Nick) Cherny, Amy (Jim) Paschal, and Jill (Greg) Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., prior to the service at Moser’s.

Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Memorials may be directed to Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools in Fremont.

