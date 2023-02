The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Pastor Curt Hineline will officiate. Burial will be in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the family. Visitation, Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel in Hooper.