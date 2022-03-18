Sharla Rae Andera

June 19, 1951 - March 12, 2022

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Allison Siburg will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's. Nebraska Nurse's Honor Guard will conduct honors during the funeral service. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.