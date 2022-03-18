 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharla Rae Andera

June 19, 1951 - March 12, 2022

Sharla Rae Andera, 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away at the Prestige Care Center in Nebraska City, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Allison Siburg will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's. Nebraska Nurse's Honor Guard will conduct honors during the funeral service. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences and live-streaming can be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

Breaking News