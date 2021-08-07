May 10, 1936—August 4, 2021

Sharlene Wilkinson, age 85, of Fremont died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Sharlene was born May 10, 1936 in Denver, Colorado. She moved with her parents, Lester and Gweneth Murray to Fremont when she was a teenager. She graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1954. She married Howard Wilkinson on June 2, 1954 and they continued to live in Fremont and raise a family. Sharlene worked several jobs including the Fremont High School Library until 1984. The job she valued most was being a wife and mother.

Sharlene loved to bowl, spent many years as League Secretary and was inducted into the Fremont Hall of Fame. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Fremont.

Survivors include daughters Lynda (Mike) Raasch of Fremont and Jodi (Ed) Ruhe of Mead; sons David (Lori) Wilkinson of Omaha and Mike (Mary) Wilkinson of Omaha; 8 grandchildren – Chris and Nick; Annie, Emily, Ben and Sam; Ethan and Amanda; and 8 great grandchildren and another on the way.

Sharlene was preceded in death by her husband Howard in 2014, parents, sister Mary Matheny, and brothers Dick Thorne and Bill Murray.

The funeral will be 10:30am, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Fremont, burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 6pm to 8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.