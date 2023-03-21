September 21, 1943 – March 19, 2023

Sharon A. McCabe, age 79, of Fremont died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Sharon was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Wahoo to Elmer and Allie (Robinson) Anderson. She was raised in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School. After high school she received her nurse’s training and worked mostly for Dodge County Hospital (now Methodist Fremont Health). Her nursing career spanned almost 45 years.

After retirement Sharon spent a lot of time traveling with her partner of over 47 years, Merlyn “Tobe” Bode. She loved her family and was a member of the Fremont First United Methodist Church.

Survivors: life partner, Tobe Bode of Fremont; daughter, Nancy (Frank) Despain of Ceresco; grandchildren, Amber Aufenkamp of Wahoo, Courtney (Darren) Barry of Ceresco, Allie Mastera of Lincoln, Dalton (Robin) Mastera of Wahoo; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Curtis (Michel) Anderson of San Diego, California.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Foster; brothers, Jack and Jule Anderson; and grandson-in-law, Mike Aufenkamp.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Fremont First United Methodist Church, followed by a Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Service. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 22, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

