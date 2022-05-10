September 16, 1955 – May 6, 2022

Sharon A. Wesely, age 66, of Fremont, Nebraska, entered into Eternal Life with her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 6, 2022, surrounded by her family who loved and cherished her dearly. Sharon was born on Sept. 16, 1955, in North Bend to Ben and Irene (Kubik) Wesely. Irene passed away in 1973 and Ben later married Marge Watson in 1981. Ben passed from this life in 2004.

Sharon graduated from North Bend Central in 1973. She was a secretary at the Popcorn Plant in North Bend until she became a mother in 1976. In 1985, she went on to become a traffic and logistics manager at Valmont Industries until her retirement in December 2019.

Sharon married Kevin Capron on Dec. 6, 1975. They later divorced in 2003. Together they raised three children: Eric, Nathan and Carrie.

Sharon will be remembered by her sweet, caring demeanor and the love she had for her family, friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was the happiest when she was spending time at the ballfield, sporting events, dance competitions, band concerts or cheering on the Huskers! Sharon’s faith was something to admire, never missing an opportunity to pray for someone or sharing her love for Jesus. She lived her life honoring the Lord, leaving an incredible legacy of character and faith for her family.

Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Irene Wesely.

Survived by stepmother, Marge Wesely; son, Eric (Mary) Capron; son, Nathan (Melissa) Capron; daughter, Carrie (Che’) Drummond; brother, Dan Wesely; sister-in-law, Kim (Frank) Jirovsky; stepbrother, Doug (Linda) Watson, Karen (Rick) Eaton, Sharon (Ron) Miller; grandchildren, Natalie and Garrett Capron, Gavin, Graham, and Gabe Capron, Lexi, Kennedy, Malakai and Emersyn Drummond, Andrew Moore, Lindsay Wirka; great-grandchildren, Paisley Moore; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Fremont Alliance Church in Fremont.

A Celebration of Life is at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Fremont Alliance Church. Graveside services immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Center for Women’s Health Research at UNMC or for the family to be used for an event in memory of Sharon at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.