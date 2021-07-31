 Skip to main content
Sharon (Martens) Lammers

September 17, 1935 – October 11, 2019

Sharon C. (Martens) Lammers, age 84, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at her home.

Sharon was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Henry and Ella (Glasser) Martens. She married Donald Lammers on July 28, 1962, in Fremont. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1986. Sharon had a passion for horses.

Sharon is survived by his three sons, Michael, Donald Jr., and Scott.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Aline Labenz.

The Memorial Mass will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

