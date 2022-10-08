 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon K. Lott

Sharon K. Lott

April 5, 1942—October 5, 2022

Sharon K. Lott, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Nye Legacy surrounded by family in Fremont.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, also at Moser’s. Burial in Memorial Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

