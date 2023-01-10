 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon 'Kay' K. Stork

Sharon 'Kay' K. Stork

November 28, 1937—January 8, 2023

Sharon “Kay” K. Stork, 85 years, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the Arlington Library or First Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

