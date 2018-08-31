Dec. 31, 1940 – Aug. 28, 2018
Sharon Kaye Larson, age 77, of Tabor, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Bluffs, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Tabor Manor following a brief illness. Sharon was born Dec. 31, 1940, in Linwood to Edward J. Novak and Lillian (Urban) Novak. She was a 1959 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School and on March 1, 1960, she was married to John R. Sholtz in Cedar Bluffs.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sholtz; and a brother, Adrian Novak. She is survived two daughters, Carmen Weier and husband Jeff of Tabor, Iowa, and Barbara Nieto and husband George of El Paso, Texas; son, Jeff Sholtz and wife Christine of Kennard; six grandchildren, Crystal Gomez, Jessica Rausch and husband Jason, Melissa Chambers, Becky Weier, Kristi Weier and Joshua Nieto; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Lee, Kendall Kleen, Madison Rausch and Colton Rausch; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Maple Grove Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs with Chaplain Rodney Hanson officiating. Memorials will go to the Maple Grove Cemetery Association. The Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Tabor, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.