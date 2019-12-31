Sharon L. Dunaway
August 31, 1938 – December 28, 2019
Sharon L. Dunaway, age 81, of Hooper died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Sharon was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Omaha to Roger and Adeline (Siercks) Redfield. She lived in several communities growing up but most of her life was spent in this area. Sharon worked many different jobs, among her favorites were horse trading/training, operating the Clutter Hut, selling items at flea markets and craft shows, operating Sharon’s Upholstery in Scribner and helping at a Rabbitry near West Point.
Sharon had been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church near Winslow, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper and was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Sharon had volunteered at the Hooper Senior Center, was both a Girl Scout and 4-H leader and had been a member of the Hooper Saddle Club.
She married Robert Dye in 1955 and they later divorced. She then married Jimmie Dunaway in 1986 and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Survivors: children, Colleen (Marty) Brown of Dodge, Alan (Tina) Dye of Cedar Creek, Texas, Tereasa (Calvin) Siebler of Hooper, Roxanna (Shannon) Dye of Newcastle, Wyoming; grandchildren, Angela (Casey) Casselberry, Joshua Hahn, Nettie (Seth) Nemitz, Curtis (Aryah) Brown, Erik (Sarah) Dye, Ashley (Dennis) Smith, Kara (Preston) Florez, Sara Siebler, Hollie Siebler, Emma Siebler, Andrew (Courtney) Hobart, Erik (Samantha) Hobart and Tristan Goracke; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Sherod of Ft. Worth, Texas; brother, Gary Redfield of Texas.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jimmie, a daughter and two granddaughters.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel with Rev. Anthony Gerber officiating. Burial will follow in the Craig Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday with the family present from 5-7 p.m., also at the funeral home in Hooper.
