November 19, 1940 – July 26, 2019
Sharon Niederdeppe, 78, of Fremont died Thursday, July 26, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health hospital with her son and sister by her side.
Sharon was born on Nov. 19, 1940, to her parents Alvin and Beulah (Hollins) Tomasek.
Sharon started her career in accounting with HDR in Omaha. She enjoyed the daily commute between Fremont and Omaha and traveled it for years until she retired. When asked about her career and what brought her to the world-class architecture firm, she told her granddaughter Keegan Korf, “I just loved figures. I understood them and I was good with them.” The reality of that simplistic, black and white process in her statement translated in a lot of ways. Sharon was a logical, orderly, no-nonsense woman. She was easily embarrassed by her larger-than-life husband, whose sense of humor followed them everywhere, but she found solace in his presence and his ability to make her laugh.
While practical, her flair for beauty and art were apparent. In everything from her sharp sense of style to the beautiful homes she kept, she appreciated the essence of put-togetherness. Her home at Christmas time was magic and she never went anywhere without lipstick and a full face of make-up.
Sharon married Robert “Skip” Niederdeppe on May 1, 1960, in Fremont.
She was a member of the First Congressional Church, U.C.C. in Fremont and volunteered for the church regularly throughout most of her adult life. Sharon loved animals, especially huskies and kitties.
Survivors include: her son, Doug (and wife, Kathy) Niederdeppe of Lexington; sister, Rita (and husband, Dane) Hersey of Austin, Texas; and two grandchildren, Keegan (and husband, Justin) Korf and Makenna Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Skip; and her daughter, Roxanne Niederdeppe.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society and the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.