Sharyn Louise Becker
September 21, 1944 – July 20, 2022
Sharyn Louise Becker (Bishop) (Ingram) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She died with family by her side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa. Sharyn was born on Sept. 21, 1944, in Ogallala, Nebraska, to Albert and Harriett (Toren) Becker. Sharyn graduated from Immanuel Nursing College in Omaha and worked in clinical and hospital settings before moving to Hastings, Nebraska, where she became the Director of Surgical-Emergency Services at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital. Sharyn was recruited to become the Director of Surgical and Emergency Services at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) in Yuma, Arizona. She retired from YRMC due to debilitating health issues and in 2008 moved to Iowa to be with her boys and their families.
Never one to rest for long, she would often volunteer and be involved in church ministries. In Hastings, she was on St. Mark's Vestry, served as Senior Warden, and sang in St. Mark's Pro-Cathedral choir.
Sharyn is survived by her sons, Paul (Susan) Bishop, Darren (Amy) Bishop; grandchildren, Ella, Abby, Calen, and Charlie Bishop; brother, Michael (Linda Newman) Becker; lifelong family friend, Linda Mann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lawrence Becker; sister-in-law, Charlotte Becker; and daughter-in-law, Christina Lutze Bishop.
Live stream viewing of the funeral available at hopeonline.tv/specialevents.