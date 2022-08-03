Sharyn Louise Becker

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa. Sharyn was born on Sept. 21, 1944, in Ogallala, Nebraska, to Albert and Harriett (Toren) Becker. Sharyn graduated from Immanuel Nursing College in Omaha and worked in clinical and hospital settings before moving to Hastings, Nebraska, where she became the Director of Surgical-Emergency Services at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital. Sharyn was recruited to become the Director of Surgical and Emergency Services at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) in Yuma, Arizona. She retired from YRMC due to debilitating health issues and in 2008 moved to Iowa to be with her boys and their families.