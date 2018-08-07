Sheila Fritzinger

April 13, 1954 – Aug. 4, 2018
Sheila M. Fritzinger, age 64, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Fremont Health Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1954, to Ernest and Laverle (Whidden) Villwok at Cedar Bluffs.
Sheila grew up at Prague. She was married to Marlin Ellerman for about 10 years. Later, she married Tom Fritzinger on July 12, 1990, in Las Vegas. She was a very crafty person and loved the outdoors, cruising in convertibles, traveling and collecting crystal and sparkling things and porcelain baby dolls. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she went all out, she loved putting a smile on everyone’s face.
Sheila was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and former store manager at BP Fuel on Morningside.
Survived by husband Tom; children, Jeanette (Rick) Walker of Columbus, Renee Rosenberg and Marcie Ellerman of Fremont, Bob (Cherie) Fritzinger and Katie (James) Boelts of Lincoln; brothers, Veryl Villwok of West Point and Eldon (Rita) Villwok of Fremont; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Ray and Henry Villwok; and two grandchildren, Lindsey Cork and Branden Smith.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Burial at Fleming Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.