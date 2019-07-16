Sheila Rae (Bohn) Mugan
June 7, 1963 - July 14th, 2019
Sheila Rae (Bohn) Mugan, age 56, passed away July 14th, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens after a short battle with cancer.
Sheila was born June 7, 1963 in Morris, Minnesota. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1981. She married Jim Mugan and had two children, they later divorced. Sheila was living and working in Elwood, NE until she became ill.
Sheila is survived by her children Ali Beck of Elwood, Cory (Kelsee) Mugan of Walthill, parents Stan & Pat Bohn of Fremont, sisters Robin Flesher of Fremont, Teri Viergutz of Yankton, SD; and brother Todd Bohn of Fremont. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren Logan and Ivy, 3 nieces, 3 nephews, many great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Jorgensen. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.
Private services will be held.
