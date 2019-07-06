Shelley L. VentrisMarch 16, 1973—July 3, 2019
Shelley L. Ventris age 46 of Fremont passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Omaha.
Shelley was born March 16, 1973 in Fremont to Michael, Sr. and Deborah (Dather) Lackey. Lifelong Fremont resident and was a 1992 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. Shelley married Samuel (Sam) Ventris on July 3, 2004 in Fremont. She worked as a CNAed Aide for several area nursing homes in and around Fremont.
Shelley liked riding motorcycles and rode for the Ride to Cure Cancer Poker Run & Benefit several times. She also rode for Scleroderma Research and was a member of the Gastroparesis Support Group.
Survived by husband, Sam Ventris; parents, Michael, Sr. and Deborah Lackey: son, Samuel Ventris, III (Katlyn) all Fremont and son, Luke Ventris (Tiffany), Cedar Bluffs, NE; daughters, Elizabeth Mae Ventris, Omaha, Justina D. Ventris of IA and Victoria Rose Applebee (Dylan) of Fremont; brothers, Michael Lackey, Jr. (Deann) and Jeff Lackey (Sami) all Fremont; 17 grandchildren and mother-in-law, Gladys Ventris, Beemer, NE.
Celebration of Life Service 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Memorials are suggested to the FurEver Home Inc. in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.