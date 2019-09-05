February 25, 1981 – September 2, 2019
Sherrie Lee (Sobczak) Porter, age 38, of Omaha, formerly of Fremont, died Sept. 2, 2019.
She was a 1999 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. Sherrie married Daniel Porter Jr. in August of 2001. She was a Veterinary Tech at Animal Medical Clinic in Fremont and was a foster care giver for animals. She received her LPN and RN and worked at DaVita Dialysis in Fremont and Children’s Hospital in Omaha in the Dialysis Department.
Survived by son, Connor Porter, Fremont; father, Jim and Lorie Sobczak, North Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Crystal Ann Berner, Omaha; and 6 aunts and 2 uncles.
Preceded in death by grandparents; mother, Ramona; and sister, Angela Sobczak.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Visitation on Friday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser’s. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.