September 6, 1943 – June 13, 2023

Sherryl Kment, 79, of Hooper died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Fremont.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Lunch at Schuyler Golf Club immediately following the service

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Sherryl was born in Columbus on Sept. 6, 1943, to James and Vivian (Nantkes) Moore. She attended Schuyler schools, graduating from Schuyler High in 1961. On Sept. 14, 1963, she married Lary Kment at Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler. They lived in Schuyler and Fremont before settling in Hooper. Sherryl was an administrator for low rent housing for several years. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers. Sherryl saw to it there was always altar flowers at her church on Sunday. She was a member of the Fremont Art Association. She and Lary were very active in farmers markets for many years.

She is survived by her two sons, Jay (Susan) Kment of Schuyler and Jeff (Penny) Kment of Blair; one brother, Keith Moore of Schuyler; four grandchildren, Jess (Beka) Kment of Fontanelle, Jake (Bethany) Kment of Milford, Madison Kment of Blair and Molly Kment of Omaha; and six great-grandchildren, Ryker, Bridger, Colter, Paisyn, Callum and Delilah. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Lary.

