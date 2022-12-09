Sheryl L. Schulenberg, age 84, of Scribner, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in West Point.
Among survivors are her children: Kevin (Shelly) Schulenberg of Scribner; Jodi Schulenberg of Scribner; and Cathy (Scott) Reeson of Fremont.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her husband Norbert on May 31, 2022.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation with the family present will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.
