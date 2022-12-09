 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheryl L. Schulenberg

Sheryl L. Schulenberg, age 84, of Scribner, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in West Point.

Among survivors are her children: Kevin (Shelly) Schulenberg of Scribner; Jodi Schulenberg of Scribner; and Cathy (Scott) Reeson of Fremont.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her husband Norbert on May 31, 2022.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation with the family present will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.

