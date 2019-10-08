May 11, 1954 – October 4, 2019
Shirley A. Kampschnieder, age 65, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Shirley was born May 11, 1954, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Robert Bernheisel and Margaret (Hashberger) Tacner.
Shirley moved to Fremont as a child, she graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. She married Kenneth Goertz, he preceded her in death April 21, 1984. Shirley married Gerald “Jerry” Kampschnieder in Fremont on Jan. 30, 1997. She worked for Baker’s for 17 years.
Survivors include husband, Jerry Kampschnieder; son, Jamie Goertz of Snyder, Nebraska; daughter, Jennifer (Travis) Bryant; stepdaughter, Michelle (Adam) Griger; and mother, Margaret Tacner, all of Fremont; brothers, Robert Bernheisel, Albert (Edna) Bernheisel, both of Selma, North Carolina, and Tony (Kate) Tacner of Fremont; sisters, Mary (Wes) Wilmer, Sheryl Westerman, Connie (Jimmy) Belak, all of Fremont, and Tammy (Curt) Phillips of Omaha; six grandchildren, Austin, Callie, Kaydance, Brennan, Alex, and Sammy; and 11 stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by father; husband, Kenneth Goertz Sr.; and son, Kenneth Goertz Jr.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, also at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tekamah Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.