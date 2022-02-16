August 2, 1954 – February 12, 2022

Shirley A. Miller (Saylor) passed away on Feb. 12, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on Aug. 2, 1954, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Robert and Priscilla Saylor.

Shirley grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. As a child she enjoyed traveling with her family, going to church camp and helping her father bake wedding cakes. Her and her father shared a loved of waterfalls so much that he built her a waterfall in the front yard of their family home. Shirley loved to read, especially Stephen King or any good mystery. She was employed at a few different places over the years, but her real calling was being the best grandma for her grandchildren, Maddox, Tyeson, Saylor, Sam and Annette. They were the light in her eyes. She enjoyed taking them to all the different parks in town for afternoon playdates or keeping them for the weekend.

Shirley was a recovering alcoholic of 38 years and was proud to be a member of AA. While at AA she met her future husband, Mark Miller. They were married on Nov. 5, 1988, in Fremont at First Christian Church where Shirley was a lifelong member. Mark and Shirley were two peas in a pod and would do anything for each other. Their love was one of a kind. Oftentimes they would just jump in the car and head off on an adventure with no destination in mind. They loved to bird watch together. Shirley enjoyed being a second mom to all of her sons’ friends. She was a wonderful sister, and second mother, to her sisters and loved them more than they will ever know.

Shirley will always be remembered for her big heart, wanting to do anything for anyone, her sense of humor, spontaneity and never being judgmental. Most of all she will be remembered for being the best wife, mother, friend, sister, aunt and grandmother to all those that loved her.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Mark; sons, Josh (Kelly) Miller and Zach (Amanda) Miller; sisters, Joanne (Jim) Hart and Becca (Mitch) Ott; her grandchildren, Maddox, Tyeson, Sam, Saylor and Annette; sister-in-law, Linda Saylor; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Charlie.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dan Saylor; and infant grandson, Alex.

As Shirley would always say, “It will all work out.” “I love you grandma,” from Saylor.

The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490